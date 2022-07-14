Advertisement

No charges forthcoming against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case

Kevin Parker
Kevin Parker(Raleigh Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say no charges will be brought at this time in a 2006 rape case that led to the arrest of a suspected serial rapist.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police announced the arrest of Kevin Parker for two rapes in their city in 2018 and 2019 after the FBI was able to link the 46-year-old man through a DNA profile.

Greenville police today confirmed they have been working with Raleigh police on this investigation for several years.

The victim in the 2006 Greenville rape has since moved out of state, according to police, and she doesn’t want to move forward with charges. A spokeswoman said they would reassess the case if the victim were to change her mind.

Greenville police do say the woman’s initial reporting of the crime and her cooperation in the case is what ultimately gave authorities the evidence to identify Parker all these years later.

