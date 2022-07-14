Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000