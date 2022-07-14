Natural gas odor around Charlotte believed to be result of weather event, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A natural gas odor throughout the city of Charlotte is leading to a high number of 911 calls, officials said.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, a weather phenomenon known as an inversion is keeping the odor close to the surface, making it easy to smell.

City and county officials said they are working Piedmont Natural Gas to determine the source of the odor.

“There is no need to report this odor unless you have a medical emergency or you feel that this odor is coming from your home or building,” according to an alert from emergency officials.

#CMPD Telecommunicators are receiving a high volume of 9-1-1 calls about a strong gasoline smell across the Charlotte area. This is due to a weather event. PLEASE do not call 9-1-1 about this. It is preventing other people with emergencies from reaching 9-1-1. #clt #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 14, 2022

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the gas odor led to the evacuation of the county courthouse. It was later cleared by the Charlotte Fire Department.

ALERT: Gas smell reported downtown. @MeckCounty courthouse was evacuated but cleared by @charlottefire MCSO field deputies are assisting with traffic on East 4th street. — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) July 14, 2022

According to the WBTV First Alert Weather team, an inversion happens when the temperature increases higher up in the atmosphere instead of decreasing, which would be typical.

This can happen when there’s a warm layer moving into the middle layers of the atmosphere and creates a cap in the atmosphere.

Since warm air rises, air under the inversion cannot escape because it is cooler than farther aloft, and smoke and pollution get trapped, according to the National Weather Service.

