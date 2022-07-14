Man charged in butcher knife stabbing in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged for stabbing another person in the chest with a butcher knife in Snow Hill.

The Snow Hill Police Department says Ramziddin Muwwakkil has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and placed under a $25,000 bond.

Police say on Sunday, officers and Greene County deputies responded to a home on West Greene Street to investigate a reported assault. After arriving, law enforcement found a stabbing victim who was being treated by EMS and transferred to ECU Health.

We’re told that everyone at the scene was interviewed and it was determined that Muwwakkil stabbed the victim, who has not been named, in the chest with a butcher knife after starting an argument with the victim.

Police say the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from the injury.

