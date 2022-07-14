Advertisement

Kohl’s and Target are offering back-to-school discounts for educators and school staff

Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard work.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Kohl’s and Target are offering discounts for educators and school staff as teachers prepare to get back in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount from July 15 through July 17 to recognize school employees for all their hard work.

Any K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff can show a valid school ID to take advantage of the discounts.

Target is also offering discounts and is extending its Teacher Prep Event to run July 17-Sept. 10 this year.

Teachers will have the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more.

Target said all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

The retailer has also increased its Target Circle offer to 20% for college students as they get ready for the fall semester.

“From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

