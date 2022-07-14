Advertisement

Kinston man charged with murder in shooting death

Joe Wilson
Joe Wilson(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with murder in a shooting that took place earlier this month.

The Kinston Police Department says 49-year-old Joe Wilson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr.

Wilson is jailed under no bond.

WITN reported on July 4th that Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd. Officers said Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they identified Wilson as a possible suspect on July 6th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

Latest News

Kevin Parker
No immediate charges against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case
POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man gets 25-31 years in prison for killing ex-mother-in-law
Ramziddin Muwwakkil
Man charged in butcher knife stabbing in Snow Hill