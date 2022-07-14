Kinston man charged with murder in shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man has been charged with murder in a shooting that took place earlier this month.

The Kinston Police Department says 49-year-old Joe Wilson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr.

Wilson is jailed under no bond.

WITN reported on July 4th that Davis, Jr., was found injured on the 200 block of S. Adkin St. around 6:30 PM on July 3rd. Officers said Davis was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they identified Wilson as a possible suspect on July 6th.

