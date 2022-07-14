Advertisement

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago.

Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place betwen 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

