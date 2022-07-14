Greenville towing rates rise for the first time in 15 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in 15 years, people living in Greenville will be hit with a price increase from towing companies.

Tow truck companies like G-Vegas Towing are on the move 24/7 in Greenville but soon, they may be making twice as much money doing so.

City of Greenville Spokesperson Brock Letchworth says local towing companies led the charge.

“In recent months, we’ve received calls and concerns from some of these companies that some of their rates haven’t been changed,” Letchworth said. “So that initiated the process of reviewing the rates that are charged in other areas. The city settled on what the state Highway Patrol settled on.”

The current rates for collision tows are $125, while non-collisions are $75.

The new rates, starting August 1st, will be $280 for collision tows among other added expenses and $185 for non-collision.

“It was 2007, so a lot has changed since that time in terms of cost,” Letchworth said. “It’s an agreement that’s put in place between the municipalities and the tow company. It’s not unusual; other places do the same thing. It’s just a set rate because of police-initiated tows.”

Other prices that will go up include the release of cars and removing items from cars.

The original price to do that was $25. The new rate will be $50.

