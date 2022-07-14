Greenville event reminds parents to never leave children alone in a vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event was held Thursday to remind parents to never leave their children alone in a vehicle.

Each year across North Carolina and the entire U.S., children and seniors die because they are left inside a hot vehicle.

The event was held in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Greenville by the ECU Health Medical Center’s Injury Prevention Program, the Pitt County Health Department, and Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

At 11:00 a.m., temperatures were in the lower 80s, but temperatures in parked cars soared into the 90s and 100s.

Organizers handed out information to people about the dangers of heat inside vehicles.

“A lot of times people think when the sky is cloudy, we can be less risky, but we want to make sure our message is clear: to never leave a child, pet, or senior in a car, not even for a minute,” Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator said.

Officials say young children face a higher risk of heat stroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults’ do.

