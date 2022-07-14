Advertisement

Greenville event reminds parents to never leave children alone in a vehicle

Greenville event to spread awareness about overheating in vehicles
Greenville event to spread awareness about overheating in vehicles(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event was held Thursday to remind parents to never leave their children alone in a vehicle.

Each year across North Carolina and the entire U.S., children and seniors die because they are left inside a hot vehicle.

The event was held in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Greenville by the ECU Health Medical Center’s Injury Prevention Program, the Pitt County Health Department, and Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

At 11:00 a.m., temperatures were in the lower 80s, but temperatures in parked cars soared into the 90s and 100s.

Organizers handed out information to people about the dangers of heat inside vehicles.

“A lot of times people think when the sky is cloudy, we can be less risky, but we want to make sure our message is clear: to never leave a child, pet, or senior in a car, not even for a minute,” Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator said.

Officials say young children face a higher risk of heat stroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults’ do.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

Latest News

UNC paints mural for 75 years of research.
UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marks 75 years of research with 3-story mural
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina deals with an overflow of rescued dogs
Eastern Carolina animal shelter rescues 14 puppies; goes over capacity
Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
No injuries at Greenville Dollar General fire that continues to burn
No charges forthcoming against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case
No charges forthcoming against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case