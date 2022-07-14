Fundraiser set up for courthouse shooting victim

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser has been set up for the victim of the shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Kayla Koonce says she created and shared the GoFundMe with the permission of Jordan McDaniels’ mom. She says she is McDaniels’ cousin.

The suspect, Dakota Wright, is charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of attempted murder, in the shooting death of Jordan McDaniels, who was 23, and the shooting injury of McDaniels’ brother, Jaheem McDaniels, 21.

The most recent update from law enforcement was that Jaheem McDaniels was in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

“Jordan was just 23 years old when he passed away, and he meant so much to so many people- he was a fantastic son, a very loved and adored sibling, and a true and loyal friend,” Koonce wrote, in part, on the fundraiser’s description.

“I am creating this Go-Fund me in hopes that family, friends, and the surrounding communities will help Jordans’ family with funeral and memorial expenses as they go through this incredibly difficult time. I would love to give Jordan’s family peace of mind from the extra financial burdens so they can focus on what is most important at this time which is being there for each other and celebrating the amazing life of Jordan.”

District Attorney Scott Thomas said all three men were inside a courtroom Tuesday morning before the shooting. Jaheem McDaniels was there for traffic violations and Wright was at the courthouse with a friend who had a court date.

Police believe it wasn’t a random act of violence and that the three men all knew each other. A New Bern city official said it was a drive-by shooting.

Still, law enforcement says the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Wright appeared in court Wednesday for the charges. A second person was arrested Wednesday in relation to the shooting. Police say they arrested Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant of Vanceboro.

She is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for first degree homicide and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond and her first court appearance is on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.