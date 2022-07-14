No injuries at Greenville Dollar General fire that continues to burn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Dollar General in Greenville is still on fire, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Jessica Blackwell with Greenville Fire/Rescue says there are no injuries, but the fire is still actively burning in the center of the store.

Pieces of the outside of the building can be seen through the foggy smoke chipping away as the fire continues to burn.

Blackwell says there are 24 firefighters currently at the scene.

Witnesses on the scene, including an employee of the store and a customer, said they began to smell something burning.

Fire crews could be seen spraying water on the building after 6:30 p.m.

