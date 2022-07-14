Advertisement

No injuries at Greenville Dollar General fire that continues to burn

Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road(Jaylen Holloway/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Dollar General in Greenville is still on fire, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Jessica Blackwell with Greenville Fire/Rescue says there are no injuries, but the fire is still actively burning in the center of the store.

Pieces of the outside of the building can be seen through the foggy smoke chipping away as the fire continues to burn.

Blackwell says there are 24 firefighters currently at the scene.

Witnesses on the scene, including an employee of the store and a customer, said they began to smell something burning.

Fire crews could be seen spraying water on the building after 6:30 p.m.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
SHERIFF: Courthouse shooting suspect got gun from vehicle across street
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
Da Jhanae Bryant charged and is in custody
Second arrest made in courthouse shooting in New Bern
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

Latest News

UNC paints mural for 75 years of research.
UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marks 75 years of research with 3-story mural
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina deals with an overflow of rescued dogs
Eastern Carolina animal shelter rescues 14 puppies; goes over capacity
Greenville event to spread awareness about overheating in vehicles
Greenville event reminds parents to never leave children alone in a vehicle
No charges forthcoming against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case
No charges forthcoming against suspected serial rapist in Greenville case