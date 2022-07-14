ECU baseball coach earns contract extension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s head baseball coach has received a contract extension that will have him leading the Pirates through 2029.

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head baseball coach Cliff Godwin. In addition to securing Godwin’s position through June 30, 2029, the new agreement also includes coaching staff performance incentives.

“I’m extremely grateful to Dr. Philip Rogers, Jon Gilbert, J.J. McLamb , and the East Carolina University Board of Trustees for allowing me and our staff to continue leading this program,” Godwin said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be the head baseball coach at ECU. There are very few people who have the opportunity to lead their alma mater and I hold that responsibility in the highest regard.”

During his eight years at the helm of the program, Godwin, a four-time American Athletic Conference Coach-of-the-Year, has guided ECU to six NCAA Regional berths (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 Greenville Regional host), four Super Regional appearances (2022 Greenville Super Regional), three American regular season and three AAC Tournament crowns while posting a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record. Twenty players have earned All-America status, while 23 were NCAA All-Regional selections, 33 were named all-conference (26 first teamers) and 14 were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

“We are fortunate to have Cliff Godwin leading our baseball program into the future,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Cliff is a Pirate, he wants to be here, he understands what it means to be a student-athlete, and he brings a competitive drive and enthusiasm every day to make our program one of the nation’s best.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.