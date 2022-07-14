ECSU new tuition and grant minimizes debt upon graduation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University is offering a one-time scholarship for readmitted and military-affiliated students.

WITN is told that ECSU will also be awarding every student who lives on campus for the fall and spring semesters $1,000. By taking advantage of both opportunities, students can add $2,000 to their VikingPLUS account.

Neither scholarship will impact a student’s financial aid.

Apply to ECSU and submit your official transcripts by August 5 to take advantage of the tuition scholarships.

“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU in the nation, and we’re combining our housing grant with this tuition grant so our new transfer, military, and readmitted scholars can graduate with little-to-no student debt. Many families were impacted by COVID, so students will be able to set aside their worries about cost, become part of our Viking family, and dream about their future.”

