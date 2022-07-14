ECSU new tuition and grant minimizes debt upon graduation
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University is offering a one-time scholarship for readmitted and military-affiliated students.
WITN is told that ECSU will also be awarding every student who lives on campus for the fall and spring semesters $1,000. By taking advantage of both opportunities, students can add $2,000 to their VikingPLUS account.
Neither scholarship will impact a student’s financial aid.
Apply to ECSU and submit your official transcripts by August 5 to take advantage of the tuition scholarships.
