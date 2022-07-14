DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC
The lengthy drought over the East is finally showing signs of improvement
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain we’ve seen over the past few weeks has finally put a hefty dent in our drought. Rainfall has been shy of average for the past 8 months, but we’ve seen enough rain recently to finally pull all of the East out of the severe drought. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, the rain gauge gathered nearly four inches (3.94″) of rain over the past two weeks, about one and a half inches above average over that time period.
The moderate drought is still present across most inland counties with a few coastal counties included as well. The consistent rain chances over the next week give us a positive outlook on a continued recession of drought conditions.
