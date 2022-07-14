Advertisement

DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC

The lengthy drought over the East is finally showing signs of improvement
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain we’ve seen over the past few weeks has finally put a hefty dent in our drought. Rainfall has been shy of average for the past 8 months, but we’ve seen enough rain recently to finally pull all of the East out of the severe drought. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, the rain gauge gathered nearly four inches (3.94″) of rain over the past two weeks, about one and a half inches above average over that time period.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has eliminated the severe drought across all of...
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has eliminated the severe drought across all of Eastern NC. A wet forecast over the next several days will continue to help alleviate the remaining moderate drought.(WITN Weather)

The moderate drought is still present across most inland counties with a few coastal counties included as well. The consistent rain chances over the next week give us a positive outlook on a continued recession of drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

Latest News

Downpours will impact everyone in Eastern NC today. The tornado threat is minimal, however...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms return as heat remains oppressive
Minor improvements in the drought across Southern Duplin county are the exception as most see...
DROUGHT UPDATE: Minor improvements for some, most remain parched
The threat of storms has diminished somewhat as the boundary front that was to cause the storms...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm chances accompany intense heat
8pm Update on Tropical Storm Colin
Colin weakens to a Tropical Depression