Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern keeps rain over the East

The rain that started yesterday will continue to flow over the area through the upcoming weekend
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 14th at 4:30am
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The showers and storms that arrived yesterday will continue to flow over the East over the next several days. The cold front that brought the storms in has, as expected, stalled over the Cape Fear/Myrtle Beach area. This will create enough instability to keep scattered rain present in the morning, afternoon and evening through the weekend. Temperatures will come down a bit over today and Friday, maxing out in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s with winds blowing in out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The pattern of on-and-off showers will linger through the start of next week as each front that arrives will stall before clearing the coast. While this may be troublesome for outdoor activities, the steady rain is needed with most of the area under a drought. Over the next eight days, no single day will be a wash out, however each day will feature at least a few showers showing up. Highs into next week will hold in the mid to upper 80s before warming up by next Wednesday.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of AM and then PM T-storms. High 88. Winds SW-10 Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered rain. High near 84. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High near 87. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 86. Wind: SW 5. Rain chance: 30% mainly along the coast

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 87. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 30%

