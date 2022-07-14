Advertisement

Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel on Thursday.
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel on Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) - President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power.

Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel.

The leaders also signed a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

