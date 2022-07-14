Beaufort Co. man gets 25-31 years in prison for killing ex-mother-in-law

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man will spend the next 25 years in state prison after admitting he killed his former mother-in-law.

District Attorney Seth Edwards says James Carver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Connie Hunt was shot to death in a home on Highway 33 west of Chocowinity back on February 15, 2021.

Edwards said at the time the 57-year-old Carver was living with his ex-wife along with her mother.

On the day of the murder, the district attorney said the man’s ex-wife called deputies to her home, asking they remove the man “due to his intoxication and unruly manner.”

Deputies found a highly intoxicated Carver in a back bedroom, according to Edwards, as well as Hunt dead on the floor. He said an autopsy confirmed that the woman died from a gunshot blast to her head and that Carver confessed to the crime.

Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced Carver to 25 to 31 years in prison after the guilty plea.

