Beaufort Co. man gets 25-31 years in prison for killing ex-mother-in-law

James Carver
James Carver(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man will spend the next 25 years in state prison after admitting he killed his former mother-in-law.

District Attorney Seth Edwards says James Carver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Connie Hunt was shot to death in a home on Highway 33 west of Chocowinity back on February 15, 2021.

Edwards said at the time the 57-year-old Carver was living with his ex-wife along with her mother.

On the day of the murder, the district attorney said the man’s ex-wife called deputies to her home, asking they remove the man “due to his intoxication and unruly manner.”

Deputies found a highly intoxicated Carver in a back bedroom, according to Edwards, as well as Hunt dead on the floor. He said an autopsy confirmed that the woman died from a gunshot blast to her head and that Carver confessed to the crime.

Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced Carver to 25 to 31 years in prison after the guilty plea.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

