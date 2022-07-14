Advertisement

$480 million Mega Millions jackpot ranks in top 10 in game’s history

Mega Millions $480 million
Mega Millions $480 million(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Mega Millions’ climb continues as it has reached the 10th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

Almost 35,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing, but there is still no jackpot winner. If a lucky person gets the ticket this week, they will get $480 million as an annuity or $276 million in cash.

“Whenever you start talking about a top 10 jackpot in Mega Millions history, you know it’s going to be life changing,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said.

Other key Mega Millions facts are:

  • Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, ranging in size from $20 million to $426 million.
  • The largest Mega Millions jackpot won so far was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.
  • The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.
New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Alex Sharpless
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

Latest News

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash
James Carver
Beaufort Co. man gets 25-31 years in prison for killing ex-mother-in-law
Jordan McDaniels
Fundraiser set up for courthouse shooting victim
The record catch was made a year ago off Frying Pan Tower.
State record Spanish Hogfish caught off of Frying Pan Tower