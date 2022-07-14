$480 million Mega Millions jackpot ranks in top 10 in game’s history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Mega Millions’ climb continues as it has reached the 10th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

Almost 35,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing, but there is still no jackpot winner. If a lucky person gets the ticket this week, they will get $480 million as an annuity or $276 million in cash.

“Whenever you start talking about a top 10 jackpot in Mega Millions history, you know it’s going to be life changing,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said.

Other key Mega Millions facts are:

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, ranging in size from $20 million to $426 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won so far was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

