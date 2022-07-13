Advertisement

Wayne County detectives investigating dead body found near highway

(WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are investigating after a body was found near the county’s border with Greene County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says its 911 center got a call about a body at 679 Watershed Road at about 9:29 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the area where the body of a dead unidentified man was found within the wood line near the highway. A citizen was driving by when they saw the body and called 911.

We’re told detectives have opened up a death investigation case and the body is being sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh to determine a cause of death and to find out the identification of the dead man.

