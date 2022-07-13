Two shot Tuesday night in Rocky Mount
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found shot last night in Rocky Mount.
Police said a ShotSpotter activation led them to the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue shortly before 10:00 p.m.
Officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene and after a traffic stop, they found 36-year-old Torie Whitaker with a gunshot wound.
They also discovered another victim, 28-year-old Tyquan Garrett, inside a nearby home.
Both victims are in serious but stable condition at ECU Health Medical Center.
Police ask if you have information on the shooting to call them at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
