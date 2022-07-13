Testimony begins in trial of man accused of 2020 Emerald Isle murder & arson

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of murdering another man in Emerald Isle in early 2020 and then setting fire to the home.

Police said Patrick Whitley, of Havelock, faces charges of murder and first-degree arson in the death of Carl Jones, Jr. They said Whitley admitted to the crimes while in custody.

Jury selection in the case was Monday and Tuesday.

WITN reported in 2020 that the killing and fire happened at 107 Melanie Street on January 9th, 2020 at about 8:30 p.m.

Police Chief Tony Reese said Whitley lived in the house which belonged to his grandmother.

The chief said the two knew each other for at least one year and Whitley asked the victim to come over about paying him some money that was owed for work.

Whitley admitted to shooting the victim and setting the house on fire to cover it up, according to the chief. Several days after the killing, Whitley was found in Corpus Christi, Texas. Chief Reese says the man contacted U.S. Marshals and that he turned himself in.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates as the trial continues.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.