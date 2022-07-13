Republicans in Forsyth County to raffle guns, ammo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Republicans in a North Carolina county are planning a 30-day raffle of guns and ammunition, a move that’s drawing criticism in light of recent mass shootings across the U.S.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Republican Party will offer semiautomatic weapons, among other guns, in the raffle.

Organizer Vernon Robinson says each raffle ticket will bear a three-digit number the purchaser can check each day against one of the games in the North Carolina Education Lottery from Sept. 9 through Oct. 8 to determine the winner.

The county’s Democratic Party chairman called the raffle “disappointing.”

