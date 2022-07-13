Advertisement

RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh

Kevin Parker
Kevin Parker(Raleigh Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh police have arrested a man they say is connected to three rapes, including one in Greenville.

Kevin Parker is linked to a cold case rape that happened in Greenville back in 2006. Raleigh police said the FBI was able to link Parker through a DNA profile.

The 46-year-old man is charged in Raleigh with two counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and four counts of forcible sex offense in a rape and burglary that happened in November 2018. He is also charged with first-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree burglary in another Raleigh case that happened in April 2019.

Additional charges may be brought by Greenville police, according to a news release from Raleigh. WITN has reached out to Greenville police for more information on Parker’s arrest.

The man is being held in Wake County under an $8 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

Latest News

RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh
RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh
J.H. Rose golfer Will Guidry eyes up a shot Wednesday at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf...
J.H. Rose golfers compete at National High School Golf Invitational
Greenville man charged with two armed robberies
Greenville man charged with two armed robberies
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man
Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man