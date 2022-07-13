RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh police have arrested a man they say is connected to three rapes, including one in Greenville.

Kevin Parker is linked to a cold case rape that happened in Greenville back in 2006. Raleigh police said the FBI was able to link Parker through a DNA profile.

The 46-year-old man is charged in Raleigh with two counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and four counts of forcible sex offense in a rape and burglary that happened in November 2018. He is also charged with first-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree burglary in another Raleigh case that happened in April 2019.

Additional charges may be brought by Greenville police, according to a news release from Raleigh. WITN has reached out to Greenville police for more information on Parker’s arrest.

The man is being held in Wake County under an $8 million bond.

