POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A car hit two kids, leaving one in critical condition, in Ayden.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of MLK St. and Planters St. around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Chief Chris Forehand confirms that the crash was not a hit and run.

Stay with WITN as we continue to update this developing story.

