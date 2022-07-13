POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A car hit two kids, leaving one in critical condition, in Ayden.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of MLK St. and Planters St. around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Chief Chris Forehand confirms that the crash was not a hit and run.

