Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business
POLICE: Two kids hit by car, one in critical condition after Monday evening crash

Latest News

New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
New information after courthouse shooting suspect goes before judge
Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old.
Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh
RALEIGH POLICE: DNA connects man to rapes in Greenville & Raleigh