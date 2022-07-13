Advertisement

Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man

Alex Sharpless
Alex Sharpless(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the communities help to find a man that has been missing since Sunday.

The Greenville Police Department wants people to look out for Alex Sharpless.

The 21-year-old was reported missing three days ago by a family member who last saw him leaving his house in Greenville on July 8.

They say Sharpless left the Stantonsburg Road area in a dark gray or black 2012 Acura. He was possibly headed towards Greene County.

Sharpless is believed to be in Greene County, but is also connected to the Kinston and Goldsboro areas.

He is about six feet four inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information please call police at (252) 329-4300.

