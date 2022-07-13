Pitt County offering pay for participation in lifestyle program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is looking for people to participate in a lifestyle program that can help improve heart health.

The program, which is a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program, is available for people between the ages of 18 and 80 who are interested in learning how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.

Participants will be asked to have four monthly visits with a health counselor (two in person and two over the phone), three phone check-ins, and two brief phone check-ins during the last sixth months.

These participants will earn a total of $120 by taking part ($40 at the start, another $40 after four months, and the final $40 at the last visit). They will also be given a personal program manual and cookbook.

We’re told the project is funded by the CDC.

For more information about the program, call 252-902-2388.

