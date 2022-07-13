Pitt County bridge to be repaired after being damaged in 2020

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A damaged Eastern Carolina bridge will be repaired and another will be replaced after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a multi-million dollar contract.

In 2020, the Mozingo Road overpass was hit by an 18-wheeler driving on U.S. 264, which recently has been redesignated as Interstate 587. A backhoe being hauled on a trailer had its arm stuck up and damaged some of the concrete-reinforced girders.

Troopers say the excavator struck the overhead bridge Friday morning. (WITN)

The bridge was inspected for safety before reopening to traffic. The NCDOT, however, has placed orange-and-white drums to restrict vehicles away from the damaged side of the bridge until it can be permanently fixed.

Conti Civil LLC of Edison, out of New Jersey, will replace one girder and repair the others and will replace a portion of the concrete bridge deck. The work can begin in August and will require a brief closure of the interstate at night while the girder is removed and replaced.

Under the same $9.5 million contract, Conti will replace the N.C. 33 bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad outside Grimesland. The 84-year-old bridge is functionally obsolete, requiring more maintenance and nearing the end of its useful life.

A new bridge will be built alongside the current one, so drivers can continue to cross over the railroad during most of the construction.

The new bridge is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024.

