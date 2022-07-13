Pet of the Week: Lipton

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 13 is Lipton.

Lipton is the leader of the tea litter. She is looking for her forever home and so are her kittens.

At just over a year old, she is a small cat who loves head scratches.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Lipton has the cutest purrs and chirps when she wants pets.

She is litterbox trained and seems to do well with other cats.

If you want to meet this sweet girl, visit this website.

