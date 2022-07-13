Advertisement

Onslow County man says he’s going to use lottery winnings to pay for wedding

William Jones with his $100,000 prize
William Jones with his $100,000 prize(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man’s desire to cook some steak led to him winning $100,000.

William Jones of Richlands said he drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his grill and, deciding to try his luck on a scratch-off, won $100,000.

“I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” Jones said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Jones is a 32-year-old turkey farmer. He bought his $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville.

Jones said he bought an Extreme Cash ticket earlier in the day and won $500 so he decided to try his luck again.

“I’ll tell you what, it was worth the $20,” Jones said and laughed.

The Richlands man picked up his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and took home $71,016 after taxes.

Jones says he has a special event in mind that he wants to use his winnings on.

“I think I’ll go ahead and pay for our wedding,” Jones said.

