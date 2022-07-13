North Carolina named as America’s top state for business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - CNBC has named North Carolina as America’s Top State for Business in 2022.

The CNBC study looks at 88 metrics in ten categories of competitiveness. North Carolina ranked highly in the Economy, Access to Capital and Technology, and Innovation categories. North Carolina has placed in the top 5 three times since 2017.

“North Carolina is the best place in America to do business and the main reason is our people,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “This is a great honor, and we’re going to continue to work with our state legislature, businesses, education leaders, and employees to build the talented workforce and resilient infrastructure needed to support the high paying jobs of the next generation.”

The Tar Heel State has always been a contender in CNBC’s annual competitiveness rankings, rarely finishing outside the top 10 since the study began in 2007. The state finished a close second last year. But 2022 is the first year it has been able to climb to the top.

“To say North Carolina had a record year in 2021 would be an understatement,” said Gene McLaurin, chair of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina’s (EDPNC) Board of Directors. “Our economic development successes would not have been possible without collaboration between Governor Cooper, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the EDPNC, and other public and private partnerships. Because of that collaboration, we have been able to create an award-winning business climate that the biggest companies in the world want to experience and use for their own successes, as well as for the successes of North Carolinians.”

Since 2017, North Carolina has announced over 95,000 jobs including announcements from companies like Apple, Vinfast, Toyota, and Centene Corp. This historic recruitment success in both rural and urban parts of North Carolina continues to add value to the manufacturing and clean energy industries already thriving here.

Governor Cooper joined CNBC’s Scott Cohn at the Oceanic at the Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach for a live broadcast where the winner was revealed Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.