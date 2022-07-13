Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division accuses Hoggard of filing a false automobile insurance claim with National General Insurance Co. by saying his 2008 Buick Lacrosse was stolen from his home. Instead, special agents say the car was involved in an accident while there was a lapse in insurance coverage.

We’re told that according to arrest warrants, Hoggard also falsely reported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office that his car had been stolen. The accused offenses occurred between Nov. 27 2021 and June 9, 2022.

Hoggard was arrested on July 6th and given a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Anyone who suspects insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes is asked to report it, even anonymously, by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

