J.H. Rose golfers compete at National High School Golf Invitational

J.H. Rose golfer Will Guidry eyes up a shot Wednesday at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf...
J.H. Rose golfer Will Guidry eyes up a shot Wednesday at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf Invitational in Pinehurst
By Ellie Davis and WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PINEHURST, N.C. (WITN) - More than 330 of the country’s best male high school golfers are vying for a national championship in North Carolina. Five of them come from one Eastern Carolina high school.

Over the last three days, the J.H. Rose High School boy’s golf team has been on the golf course at Pinehurst Resort, looking to add another title to the players’ careers following a state championship win earlier this summer.

The 2022 NHSGA High School Golf Invitational offers golfers the chance to compete for a national title. For J.H. Rose’s players and head coach Stephen Williams, it is the first step in making the boy’s program a household name.

“It’s just great for Rose High School. They’re known for baseball and football, and now they’re going to be known for golf,” Williams said.

While the competitive aspect of the game is important, the J.H. Rose golfers also enjoy the opportunity to form new relationships as well.

“Meeting all the different people from all different places, it’s been really fun being able to play with a bunch of different golfers,” rising junior Will Guidry said.

Positive relationships are a huge asset to the team, as they say it’s those relationships that help them play well together.

“The players bond. We rented a house, and we all just get to hang out there and that’s pretty fun,” incoming sophomore Jack West said.

The team is made up of many young players, so Guidry says his leadership role makes him look forward to helping everyone thrive.

The J.H. Rose team has remained competitive throughout the tournament, but still, the team’s main focus is to improve their games and enjoy the experience.

Wednesday was the final day of the tournament in Pinehurst.

The J.H. Rose boy’s golf team will continue to play in summer tournaments until the school year starts.

