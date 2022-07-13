Advertisement

Greenville man charged with two armed robberies

Omar Vaughan
Omar Vaughan(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with two armed robberies that happened in Pitt County over the past couple of months.

Pitt County deputies on Tuesday arrested Omar Vaughan on two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The first holdup happened back on May 19 at the Family Dollar on Highway 33 West in Belvoir. Employees said the gunman robbed the store before running away.

Then on July 7th, an occupant of a home on Sharp Point Road was robbed after a man forced open the front door, pointed a handgun, and demanded money.

Deputies said the 30-year-old Vaughan was developed as a suspect as they investigated both crimes.

Vaughan was jailed on a $550,000 secured bond.

