Four victims shot since Tuesday night in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a second shooting since Tuesday night that has left another two people hurt.

Police said after hearing of shots fired near L&L Food Stores at 2558 Hunter Hill Road Wednesday at about 1:10 p.m., they arrived at the scene and found no one there. Officers were investigating when they found out from a nearby hospital that two gunshot victims arrived at its facility.

We’re told that the victims are a 29-year-old man in critical condition and a 25-year-old man in stable condition. Both victims were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police said that on Tuesday, a ShotSpotter activation led them to the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene and after a traffic stop, they found 36-year-old Torie Whitaker with a gunshot wound.

They also discovered another victim, 28-year-old Tyquan Garrett, inside a nearby home.

Both victims are in serious but stable condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police ask if you have information on the shooting to call them at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

