Advertisement

ECU Health to host job fair

ECU Health logo
ECU Health logo(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina hospital is set to host a job fair Wednesday.

ECU Health is running the fair at two different times today. The first time slot runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and the second goes from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Center in Greenville.

There are job openings for various positions, including: housekeepers, cooks, food service aids and hosts.

Additionally, there will be a virtual fair for positions at ECU Health hospitals across Eastern Carolina.

If you would like to attend, you can register here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Lipton
Pet of the Week: Lipton
The annual Breakfast at the Kids’ Table is served at 7:30 a.m. at Sturgeon City in Jacksonville.
Brigade Boys and Girls club set for biggest fundraiser of year
Pet of the Week: Lipton
Pet of the Week: Lipton
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022