ECU Health to host job fair
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina hospital is set to host a job fair Wednesday.
ECU Health is running the fair at two different times today. The first time slot runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and the second goes from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Center in Greenville.
There are job openings for various positions, including: housekeepers, cooks, food service aids and hosts.
Additionally, there will be a virtual fair for positions at ECU Health hospitals across Eastern Carolina.
If you would like to attend, you can register here.
