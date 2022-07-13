ECU Health to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina hospital is set to host a job fair Wednesday.

ECU Health is running the fair at two different times today. The first time slot runs from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and the second goes from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe Center in Greenville.

There are job openings for various positions, including: housekeepers, cooks, food service aids and hosts.

Additionally, there will be a virtual fair for positions at ECU Health hospitals across Eastern Carolina.

If you would like to attend, you can register here.

