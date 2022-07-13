Courthouse shooting suspect expected in court this morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of shooting two brothers outside the Craven County Courthouse, killing one and critically injuring the other, is expected to go before a judge this morning.

Dakota Wright is charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of attempted murder.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to appear for a first court appearance in the same courthouse in which the shooting took place the day before.

Police believe it wasn’t a random act of violence and that the three men in the drive-by shooting all knew each other.

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday. (New Bern Police Department)

Killed was Jordan McDaniels, 23, while Jaheem McDaniels, 21, was wounded. He is at ECU Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Chief Patrick Gallagher says the two Bayboro men were brothers.

Court records show Jaheem McDaniels had a court date at the courthouse Tuesday morning for several traffic violations. At a late afternoon news conference, the chief said they do not know what the motive was for the shooting.

Wright is in jail under no bond.

