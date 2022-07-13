Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning

Latest News

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
1-year-old shot in New Orleans
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids
President Joe Biden is shown Monday at the White House in this file photo. Biden starts the...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program