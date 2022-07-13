Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humid increasing ahead of today’s rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - King tides will be reaching their peak this morning thanks to the full moon, or Buck Moon. The rise in tides will create a moderate threat of rip currents for all area beaches. For those of you heading to the coast to escape the inland heat, air temps for the beaches will reach the mid to upper 80s. Inland temperatures will likely reach their hottest point of week, topping out in the low 90s ahead of the incoming cold front. The front will drop in from the north tonight and will spark scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather chances will be low due to the slow approach of the front.

The front will stall over the area, keeping a 30-40% chance of rain in the forecast through the end of the week and weekend. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s with southwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will hold through the start of next week as well, which is a bummer for those with outdoor plans but a boon for those looking to recover some rain to help with the ongoing drought.

In the tropics, a surface low along the Gulf Coast has a low (10%) chance of tropical development over the next two days. It

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot with a chance for PM T-storms. High 91. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with a chance of PM T-storms. High 89. Winds SW-10 Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Partly sunny with scattered rain. High near 85. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 40%.

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High near 87. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 88. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.