Brigade Boys and Girls club set for biggest fundraiser of year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County community members are coming together during the most important meal of the day for a cause that fuels the minds and hearts of Eastern Carolina’s youth.

Brigade Boys & Girls club is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year Thursday morning.

The annual Breakfast at the Kids’ Table will be served at 7:30 a.m. at Sturgeon City in Jacksonville.

Supporters can grab a plate full of yummy breakfast while kids and leaders take them inside a day at Brigade.

WITN’s very own Hannah Jeffries is emceeing the event.

If you or your organization wish to sponsor the event and secure a table, follow this link.

