VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies are searching for a determined burglar who fell on their backside while breaking into a business.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, who appears to be a woman, broke into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22nd at about 5:30 p.m.

In the video provided by the sheriff’s office, the suspect can be seen first trying to get through the front door, before hitting the window eight times with an object.

The suspect then kicked the broken glass with their right foot but fell on their behind. Their sandals came off in the spill and it took them several seconds to get up. The suspect then staggered and got their sandals back on before pushing in the window and stepping inside.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a silver Honda Pilot (possibly a 2014-2016 model).

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call deputies at (252) 728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.