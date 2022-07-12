Advertisement

VIDEO: Burglar tumbles while breaking into Carteret Co. business

After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies are searching for a determined burglar who fell on their backside while breaking into a business.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, who appears to be a woman, broke into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22nd at about 5:30 p.m.

In the video provided by the sheriff’s office, the suspect can be seen first trying to get through the front door, before hitting the window eight times with an object.

The suspect then kicked the broken glass with their right foot but fell on their behind. Their sandals came off in the spill and it took them several seconds to get up. The suspect then staggered and got their sandals back on before pushing in the window and stepping inside.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a silver Honda Pilot (possibly a 2014-2016 model).

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call deputies at (252) 728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Siheem Weems
Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

Latest News

Women and financial stress
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
After hitting the window multiple times, the burglar fell after they tried to kick the glass in.
The shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Craven County Courthouse shooting suspect turns self in
A child getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Pitt County offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older