Sports Spotlight: Chiefs receiver Cornell Powell gives back to ENC community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cornell Powell, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Greenville native, says from a young age, he has always believed in himself.

That belief helped him make it to the NFL.

“I always knew this was a dream of mine and I am the type, if it is something I put my mind to, I am going to go do it. Regardless of what it is,” Powell said. “Luckily [I] had the right people in my life to help get me to where I am.”

Powell dreamed of playing professional football since he was five years old, but his football roots began at J.H. Rose High School.

Powell, who was drafted in the fifth round by Kansas City during the 2021 NFL Draft, came back to Greenville Saturday to host the first-ever Cornell Powell Youth Football Camp. He spoke about the impact the Greenville community has had on him as a player and person.

“Definitely takes a village, I always say this. It is so many people who I can sit here and name and thank for why I am where I am today.”

Former high school teammates of Powell were at the camp and talked about what it means to know that stardom hasn’t changed him.

“He is the same guy from when I came here my junior year joking with me in the classroom,” Cameron Caldron said. “He didn’t change, not one bit, that is a testament to the coaching staff here, his coaching staff at Clemson, and his coaching in the NFL.”

Powell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school with scholarship offers from several Power Five programs across the country. He signed with the Clemson Tigers and spent five seasons under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

Powell wants kids in Greenville to know that what he’s accomplished can be done by anyone.

“Never give up, never settle for less,” Powell said. “You can always be the best version of yourself no matter what. You can achieve any goal that you put your mind to... just want everybody to know that all it takes is just hard work, consistency, and God.”

Powell plans to continue giving back to the Greenville community in any way he can. He is entering his second season with the Chiefs after not making the 53-man roster in 2021.

