Rocky Mount rehab center resident taken away by ambulance due to burns
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A resident at a rehabilitation center in Rocky Mount was taken away by emergency services Monday with burn injuries.
The Rocky Mount Police Department says the Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center at 160 Winstead Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The fire department responded because police say a woman resident, who has not been named, was burned while smoking in bed and hooked up to an oxygen unit.
Police say staff at the center used blankets and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, but the resident was burned in the torso and brought away by Nash EMS. Their condition is unclear at this time.
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center is one of Southern HealthCare Management’s locations. The healthcare agency issued the following statement about the burning: