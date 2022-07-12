Rocky Mount rehab center resident taken away by ambulance due to burns

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A resident at a rehabilitation center in Rocky Mount was taken away by emergency services Monday with burn injuries.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center at 160 Winstead Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire department responded because police say a woman resident, who has not been named, was burned while smoking in bed and hooked up to an oxygen unit.

Police say staff at the center used blankets and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, but the resident was burned in the torso and brought away by Nash EMS. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center is one of Southern HealthCare Management’s locations. The healthcare agency issued the following statement about the burning:

“On Monday July 11th, an event occurred at Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center involving a resident who had been with us and part of our family for over 2 years. Facility staff identified the hazard, and immediately contacted emergency services. We fully support and will continue to cooperate with our local emergency response departments and any other agency involved in this matter. We thank our staff for their immediate identification, appropriate response, and reporting of this event. As this is an on-going investigation and due to confidentiality, we cannot provide any specific resident information at this time; however, we can share that no other resident was physically harmed at the time of this event. We continue to strive to provide quality care and services to our residents. The care and safety of our residents continues to remain the top priority of the staff and management of Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center. We thank local emergency services for their immediate and skillful response. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our resident and family.”

