Police investigating shooting in front of Craven County Courthouse

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There has been a shooting in downtown New Bern near the Craven County Courthouse.

There is no word yet if anyone is injured, but those in office buildings nearby have been told to stay inside.

There are reports of multiple streets closed off in the downtown area.

Major David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened in the street in front of the courthouse.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.