Pitt County Schools among group getting $400,000 for afterschool grant

Pitt County Schools(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partnership for Progress, United Way of Pitt County, and Pitt County Schools were approved for a joint afterschool grant.

The funding will go toward the 21st Century Community Learning Center, which offers children from low-income families or poor-performing schools extra opportunities for education and growth.

The grant will expand first and second grade afterschool services to six more schools in the district. The school district says its goal is to offer afterschool programs in all K-5/K-8 schools for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“For 16 years, United Way of Pitt County has been a consistent and valued community partner of Pitt County Schools. The academic support and STEAM framework provides each child with unique and engaging experiences, while meeting the various learning styles of our students. Our site coordinators, teachers and teacher assistants are key elements to the success of this program.”

Beth Ulffers, PCS director of outreach and public relations

PCS tells WITN that students will be selected for program participation in September based on benchmark assessments and other criteria.

The school system says these latest funds, combined with three continuing grants, will allow students to get United Way Early Grades Student Success Academy services totaling more than $1.58 million next year to elevate extended learning and in-school support.

