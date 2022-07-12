Advertisement

Pitt County offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

A child getting vaccinated against COVID-19
A child getting vaccinated against COVID-19
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents can now take their children to the Pitt County Health Department to get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department offers the Moderna vaccine, but it is only suitable for people at least 12 years old. Now, the department will have the Pfizer vaccine available for children between 6 months and 11 years of age. The second dose can only be given after a period of 21 days.

Appointments or walk-ins for the vaccines can be given on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Pitt County Health Department is located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the children during the appointments.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Siheem Weems
Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

Latest News

Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1st
The CDC map that came out today shows just Jones and Pamlico counties in the “green".
New CDC map shows community spread risks for Eastern Carolina
Monkeypox
Pitt County one of seven state counties to get monkeypox vaccines
Hospital room
Advocates call for more access to reproductive care in Eastern Carolina