Pitt County offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents can now take their children to the Pitt County Health Department to get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department offers the Moderna vaccine, but it is only suitable for people at least 12 years old. Now, the department will have the Pfizer vaccine available for children between 6 months and 11 years of age. The second dose can only be given after a period of 21 days.

Appointments or walk-ins for the vaccines can be given on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Pitt County Health Department is located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the children during the appointments.

