Ocracoke Express Ferry ridership on par with pre-pandemic levels

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has another successful season, nearly matching pre-pandemic ridership levels.

The passenger ferry shuttled 10,063 people between Hatteras and Ocracoke in May and June, nearly matching the pre-pandemic 2019 season (10,152 passengers). This despite using a smaller vessel.

“People are ready to travel this season, and they’re discovering that the Ocracoke Express is the easiest and quickest way to go on a day trip between Hatteras and Ocracoke,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas.

The numbers are made more impressive by the fact that the new state-owned ferry has a smaller capacity than the leased boat used during the service’s first three seasons. The vessel used from 2019-2021 had a capacity of 149 people, and the new boat carries 129 people.

