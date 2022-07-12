Advertisement

Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1st

Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin General Hospital has announced it will temporarily suspend its intensive care unit on August 1st.

The hospital, which holds 49 beds and is in Williamston, says its medical/surgical unit and emergency department will remain open and fully operational. Hospital leaders said their inability to recruit nurses to work there has led to the decision to suspend the unit.

“Like many rural hospitals across the nation, our hospital has struggled to recruit nurses despite ongoing efforts,” John Jacobson, Martin General Hospital CEO said. “The critical shortage levels are even more challenging in rural areas.”

Martin General Hospital says it is in close contact with ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville if patients are in clear need of an ICU and need to be transferred there. The hospital also works with the University of North Carolina, Duke University Hospital, and WakeMed.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Siheem Weems
Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy
Jyrel N. Briggs was arrested and charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a...
Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

Latest News

Monkeypox
Pitt County one of seven state counties to get monkeypox vaccines
Hospital room
Advocates call for more access to reproductive care in Eastern Carolina
Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox found in Wake County
CDC map of COVID-19 transmission
Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone