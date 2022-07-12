Martin General Hospital to suspend ICU August 1st

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Martin General Hospital has announced it will temporarily suspend its intensive care unit on August 1st.

The hospital, which holds 49 beds and is in Williamston, says its medical/surgical unit and emergency department will remain open and fully operational. Hospital leaders said their inability to recruit nurses to work there has led to the decision to suspend the unit.

“Like many rural hospitals across the nation, our hospital has struggled to recruit nurses despite ongoing efforts,” John Jacobson, Martin General Hospital CEO said. “The critical shortage levels are even more challenging in rural areas.”

Martin General Hospital says it is in close contact with ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville if patients are in clear need of an ICU and need to be transferred there. The hospital also works with the University of North Carolina, Duke University Hospital, and WakeMed.

