Havelock app offers community information at the touch of a button

Havelock app
Havelock app(City of Havelock)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city is announcing a new technical way for the community to engage.

The city of Havelock has a new app for citizens to download onto their Apple or Android devices.

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce said the app includes quick access to a map, directory, events, resources and news/blog information.

Through the app, people can reach out to businesses directly.

To send a story or event to the app email director@havelockchamber.org or marketing@havelockchamber.org.

The app is sponsored by the City of Havelock and the Craven 100 Alliance.

