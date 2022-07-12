Havelock app offers community information at the touch of a button
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city is announcing a new technical way for the community to engage.
The city of Havelock has a new app for citizens to download onto their Apple or Android devices.
The Havelock Chamber of Commerce said the app includes quick access to a map, directory, events, resources and news/blog information.
Through the app, people can reach out to businesses directly.
To send a story or event to the app email director@havelockchamber.org or marketing@havelockchamber.org.
The app is sponsored by the City of Havelock and the Craven 100 Alliance.
