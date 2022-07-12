Halifax Co. man charged with child sex crimes

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man is in jail after he was charged with child sex crimes.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jessie Hall, of Littleton, was arrested Monday and charged with statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger; and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say in May of this year, a victim less than 15 years of age reported to them that they had been sexually assaulted. Investigators found that the alleged sexual assault took place at Hall’s home.

We’re told Hall is jailed under a $150,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for July 20th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.