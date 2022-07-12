Advertisement

Halifax Co. man charged with child sex crimes

Jessie Hall
Jessie Hall(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man is in jail after he was charged with child sex crimes.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jessie Hall, of Littleton, was arrested Monday and charged with statutory rape of a child who is 15 years old or younger; and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say in May of this year, a victim less than 15 years of age reported to them that they had been sexually assaulted. Investigators found that the alleged sexual assault took place at Hall’s home.

We’re told Hall is jailed under a $150,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for July 20th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Wright has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting outside the Craven County...
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video shows kids “hitting the dirt” after gunfire at Wilson Little League championships
Recovery efforts for the man's body continues Monday.
Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning
Morehead City officials release name of man who died after hitting utility pole
Siheem Weems
Man accused of trying to kill Greene County deputy

Latest News

State bill is victory for sexual assault survivors
State bill is victory for sexual assault survivors
Officials warn beachgoers of dangers just off the North Topsail shores
Officials warn beachgoers of dangers just off the North Topsail shores
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Courthouse shooting leaves one brother dead, another critically injured
Century Link restores phone service to Eastern Carolina community
Century Link restores phone service to Eastern Carolina community